All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group soldiers arriving in Belarus reintegrate within Russian army – Pentagon

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 21 July 2023, 01:33
Wagner Group soldiers arriving in Belarus reintegrate within Russian army – Pentagon
PHOTO: NATIONAL RESISTANCE CENTER

The Pentagon believes that the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) mercenaries who arrive in Belarus will be reintegrated into the Russian army.

Source: CNN, citing Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh

Quote: "In terms of what we're seeing in Belarus, I've seen the reporting that Wagner troops continue to move into that region and continue to, I think, consolidate there. Look, I would let the Belarusians and Wagner speak to what their intentions are. We've certainly seen Wagner forces get sort of reintegrated within the Russian military."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Convoys of fighters of the so-called Wagner PMC have recently arrived in Belarus.
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has supposedly spoken to the mercenaries who have arrived in Belarus and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.
  • There are about 500 wheeled vehicles near the Wagner Group's camp in Belarus.
  • On 19 July, a ninth convoy of Wagner PMC mercenaries was spotted in Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: