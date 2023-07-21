Wagner Group soldiers arriving in Belarus reintegrate within Russian army – Pentagon

The Pentagon believes that the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) mercenaries who arrive in Belarus will be reintegrated into the Russian army.

Source: CNN, citing Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh

Quote: "In terms of what we're seeing in Belarus, I've seen the reporting that Wagner troops continue to move into that region and continue to, I think, consolidate there. Look, I would let the Belarusians and Wagner speak to what their intentions are. We've certainly seen Wagner forces get sort of reintegrated within the Russian military."

Background:

Advertisement:

Convoys of fighters of the so-called Wagner PMC have recently arrived in Belarus.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has supposedly spoken to the mercenaries who have arrived in Belarus and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.

There are about 500 wheeled vehicles near the Wagner Group's camp in Belarus.

On 19 July, a ninth convoy of Wagner PMC mercenaries was spotted in Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!