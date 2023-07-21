Baltika and Danone plants in Russia under management of Putin's friend and Kadyrov's nephew

Taimuraz Bolloev, the new head of the Baltika brewing company, which Putin has put under the temporary management of Rosimushchestvo (Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management), owns the largest manufacturer of uniforms for Russian soldiers.

Details: In 2005, Bolloev founded BTC Group, a workwear manufacturer. In 2012, the company became the sole supplier of uniforms for the Russian army.

The Financial Times has reported that Bolloev is also close to Putin's billionaire friend Yury Kovalchuk, who has shown interest in Baltika.

At the same time, Rosimushchestvo appointed Ibrahim Zakriev, nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and the republic’s Minister of Agriculture, CEO of Danone Russia, which Putin similarly removed from the control of the French group Danone.

Sources of the Russian edition of Forbes said these appointments were completely unexpected.

Quote: "Danone has been selling its assets in Russia for a very long time, although it declared such an intention last autumn, and it even sometimes seemed that it was not going to leave Russia. After what happened, one thing is clear to everyone: such an asset was transferred for a reason. But for what kind of benefits, we are unlikely to find out," said one of the outlet’s sources.

Another source said that the company is shocked.

"Everyone is waiting for news both from the group and from the new management, so far it's business as usual, the new position was even posted yesterday on social media, according to plan," says another source familiar with the situation in the company.

The Danone group in Russia includes about 20 plants in different regions. Baltika has eight breweries in Russia, which produce over 50 brands of beer.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has transferred shares in Baltika and Danone's subsidiary held by foreigners to the management of the Federal Agency for State Property Management. Earlier, the companies announced the sale of their assets in the Russian Federation.

