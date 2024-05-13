Zelenskyy to travel to Spain to sign security agreement, media report

Spanish newspaper El Pais, citing its sources, has reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Spain in the coming days. During this visit, Kyiv and Madrid will sign a bilateral security agreement.

Source: European Pravda, citing El Pais

Details: According to journalists citing government sources, President Zelenskyy's visit to the Spanish capital is expected "in the coming days." During this visit, Zelenskyy and Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Spain, as a follow-up to the G7 declaration.

This will be Zelenskyy's first bilateral visit to Spain.

Last week, there were reports of a phone call between Zelenskyy and Sánchez, during which they discussed concluding negotiations on the security agreement.

Background:

In July 2023, the G7 leaders, together with Ukraine, adopted a declaration that served as the basis for the conclusion of bilateral security agreements. These agreements are envisaged to guarantee long-term support for Ukraine until its accession to NATO.

Currently, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with nine countries, with Latvia being the latest. The signing of an agreement with Norway is also expected.

In early May, Zelenskyy announced the preparation of security agreements with seven countries, including the United States.

