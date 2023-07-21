All Sections
US Secretary of State hopes Türkiye can bring Russia back to the Grain Initiative

European PravdaFriday, 21 July 2023, 23:04

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Türkiye will help bring Russia back to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Russia withdrew from earlier in the week.

Source: Blinken at the Aspen Security Forum, reported by Politico

Quote: "We look to Turkey to play the role that it has already played, a leadership role in getting this back on track."

Details: He has reiterated that Russia is "weaponising food" and "doing something truly unconscionable".

Quote: "So I hope the world is watching this, and seeing how Russia is cynically manipulating food in order to advance its objectives in Ukraine."

More details: According to Blinken, Russia's withdrawal from the deal, threats to attack civilian ships in the Black Sea heading to Ukrainian ports, and air strikes on Odesa have affected commercial shipping and the insurance needed to move huge volumes of grain and other key food commodities through the region.

The United States is working with allies and Ukraine "to look at other options" for the delivery of Ukrainian agricultural products, Blinken added.

Background:

