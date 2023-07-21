US Secretary of State hopes Türkiye can bring Russia back to the Grain Initiative

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Türkiye will help bring Russia back to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Russia withdrew from earlier in the week.

Source: Blinken at the Aspen Security Forum, reported by Politico

Quote: "We look to Turkey to play the role that it has already played, a leadership role in getting this back on track."

Details: He has reiterated that Russia is "weaponising food" and "doing something truly unconscionable".

Quote: "So I hope the world is watching this, and seeing how Russia is cynically manipulating food in order to advance its objectives in Ukraine."

More details: According to Blinken, Russia's withdrawal from the deal, threats to attack civilian ships in the Black Sea heading to Ukrainian ports, and air strikes on Odesa have affected commercial shipping and the insurance needed to move huge volumes of grain and other key food commodities through the region.

The United States is working with allies and Ukraine "to look at other options" for the delivery of Ukrainian agricultural products, Blinken added.

Background:

On 17 July, Russia announced its exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened "risks" to parties if they decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation.

After that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he believed in the possibility of continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

