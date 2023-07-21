All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First street renamed after Zelenskyy in UK

European PravdaFriday, 21 July 2023, 23:30

On Friday, signs for the first street in the United Kingdom to be named after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were officially unveiled in Harlow, Essex, England.

Source: European Pravda referring to the BBC 

Details: Fifth Avenue in Harlow is now officially named Fifth Avenue – Zelenskyy Avenue, using an alternative spelling (the president’s name is usually spelled "Zelensky" by UK media).

PHOTO: BBC
PHOTO: BBC

Conservative MP Robert Halfon explained that Harlow was built for many London families who were displaced after World War II.

Advertisement:

Quote from Halfon: "Harlow the new town emerged like a phoenix from the ashes. We wanted to show the Ukrainians what can be done - that once they are victorious over Russia, that there is hope, there is opportunity, that they will have beautiful new towns."

More details: Halfon also praised the people of Harlow who have helped to shelter and support around 70 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, was also due to attend the unveiling ceremony, but he was unexpectedly dismissed on Friday morning.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Prystaiko's dismissal followed his comments on Zelenskyy's remarks about gratitude to Ukraine's allies for their help, which the Ukrainian diplomat called "unhealthy sarcasm". 

Prystaiko was referring to remarks Zelenskyy made after UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that Ukraine needed to show more gratitude to its partners for their help.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: