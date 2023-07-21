All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First street renamed after Zelenskyy in UK

European PravdaFriday, 21 July 2023, 23:30

On Friday, signs for the first street in the United Kingdom to be named after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were officially unveiled in Harlow, Essex, England.

Source: European Pravda referring to the BBC 

Details: Fifth Avenue in Harlow is now officially named Fifth Avenue – Zelenskyy Avenue, using an alternative spelling (the president’s name is usually spelled "Zelensky" by UK media).

Advertisement:
PHOTO: BBC
PHOTO: BBC

Conservative MP Robert Halfon explained that Harlow was built for many London families who were displaced after World War II.

Quote from Halfon: "Harlow the new town emerged like a phoenix from the ashes. We wanted to show the Ukrainians what can be done - that once they are victorious over Russia, that there is hope, there is opportunity, that they will have beautiful new towns."

More details: Halfon also praised the people of Harlow who have helped to shelter and support around 70 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, was also due to attend the unveiling ceremony, but he was unexpectedly dismissed on Friday morning.

Prystaiko's dismissal followed his comments on Zelenskyy's remarks about gratitude to Ukraine's allies for their help, which the Ukrainian diplomat called "unhealthy sarcasm". 

Prystaiko was referring to remarks Zelenskyy made after UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that Ukraine needed to show more gratitude to its partners for their help.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: