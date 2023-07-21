First street renamed after Zelenskyy in UK

On Friday, signs for the first street in the United Kingdom to be named after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were officially unveiled in Harlow, Essex, England.

Details: Fifth Avenue in Harlow is now officially named Fifth Avenue – Zelenskyy Avenue, using an alternative spelling (the president’s name is usually spelled "Zelensky" by UK media).

Conservative MP Robert Halfon explained that Harlow was built for many London families who were displaced after World War II.

Quote from Halfon: "Harlow the new town emerged like a phoenix from the ashes. We wanted to show the Ukrainians what can be done - that once they are victorious over Russia, that there is hope, there is opportunity, that they will have beautiful new towns."

More details: Halfon also praised the people of Harlow who have helped to shelter and support around 70 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, was also due to attend the unveiling ceremony, but he was unexpectedly dismissed on Friday morning.

Prystaiko's dismissal followed his comments on Zelenskyy's remarks about gratitude to Ukraine's allies for their help, which the Ukrainian diplomat called "unhealthy sarcasm".

Prystaiko was referring to remarks Zelenskyy made after UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that Ukraine needed to show more gratitude to its partners for their help.

