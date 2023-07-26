All Sections
Italy's Senate recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 21:39
Italian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Senate of the Republic of Italy has voted to recognise the Holodomor – the 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine that occurred as a result of the USSR’s deliberate policies – as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Source: European Pravda

Details: A total of 130 members of the Italian Senate voted in favour of the resolution recognising the Holodomor as genocide, four abstained, and not a single senator voted against the resolution.

In the resolution, Italian senators noted that in 1932-1933, the USSR, led by Joseph Stalin, "deliberately provoked famine, which caused millions of deaths, mainly peasants and small landowners", among the civilian population of Ukraine.

"The memory of the Holodomor and Soviet crimes against the Ukrainian people is becoming even more important today in the light of the Russian invasion and a new attempt to erase Ukrainian national identity", the document writes.

Accordingly, the adopted resolution obliges the Italian Senate to recognise the Holodomor as genocide with the adoption of any further initiative in coordination with the Chamber of Deputies, the government, and European and international institutions.

Commenting on the decision of the Italian senators, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it an important step that "restores historical justice, honors millions of victims, and warns future generations against the crime of genocide".

The Holodomor was a famine of 1932-1933 artificially created by Stalin's repressive regime in the heyday of collectivisation, that is, the forced seizure of private property and the organisation of collective farms. As a result of those events, according to various estimates, from four to six million Ukrainians died due to the lack of food, mainly in rural areas.

Background: To date, the Holodomor has been recognised as genocide against the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of more than two dozen countries in the world, as well as the European Parliament.

