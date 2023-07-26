All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Italy's Senate recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 21:39
Italy's Senate recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
Italian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Senate of the Republic of Italy has voted to recognise the Holodomor – the 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine that occurred as a result of the USSR’s deliberate policies – as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Source: European Pravda

Details: A total of 130 members of the Italian Senate voted in favour of the resolution recognising the Holodomor as genocide, four abstained, and not a single senator voted against the resolution.

In the resolution, Italian senators noted that in 1932-1933, the USSR, led by Joseph Stalin, "deliberately provoked famine, which caused millions of deaths, mainly peasants and small landowners", among the civilian population of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"The memory of the Holodomor and Soviet crimes against the Ukrainian people is becoming even more important today in the light of the Russian invasion and a new attempt to erase Ukrainian national identity", the document writes.

Accordingly, the adopted resolution obliges the Italian Senate to recognise the Holodomor as genocide with the adoption of any further initiative in coordination with the Chamber of Deputies, the government, and European and international institutions.

Commenting on the decision of the Italian senators, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it an important step that "restores historical justice, honors millions of victims, and warns future generations against the crime of genocide".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Holodomor was a famine of 1932-1933 artificially created by Stalin's repressive regime in the heyday of collectivisation, that is, the forced seizure of private property and the organisation of collective farms. As a result of those events, according to various estimates, from four to six million Ukrainians died due to the lack of food, mainly in rural areas.

Background: To date, the Holodomor has been recognised as genocide against the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of more than two dozen countries in the world, as well as the European Parliament.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: