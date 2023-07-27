Russian forces fail to regain lost positions near Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast – General Staff report

PHOTO BY GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

During the past day, Russian forces tried to regain lost positions in the area of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, but without any success. In total, 28 combat clashes took place at the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 July

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 49 missile and 37 air strikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements 63 times, causing casualties among the civilians and destroying residential buildings.

During the past day, 28 combat clashes took place.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces kept their military presence. They fired from mortars and artillery on over 25 settlements, including Studenetska, Semenivka, Yasna Poliana in Chernihiv Oblast; Vilna Sloboda, Popivka, Stepne, Basivka, Mohrytsia, Pokrovka in Sumy Oblast; and Veterynarne, Okhrymivka, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Kolodiazne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions south of Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. Dvorichna, Zapadne, Fyholivka, Tabaivka, Topoli and Podoly in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations south of Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults on areas to the north of Khromove, east of Druzhba, and north of Klishchiivka. Russian forces launched an airstrike near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast, were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, while under heavy fire of Russian aircraft and artillery, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the vicinity of Avdiivka. At the same time, Russian forces shelled over 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to repel Russian attempts to advance near Marinka. Russian forces launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Kurakhivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions in the area of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Rivnopil, Blahodatne and Staromaiorske. They fired on over 15 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Storozheve and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing further. Russian invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast. Over 35 settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Stepove, Lobkove, Levadne and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Dudchany, Beryslav, Kozatske, Molodizhne, Antonivka, Komyshany, Kizomys, Stanislav in Kherson Oblast; and Ivanivka in Mykolaiv Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, where they are consolidating the positions they had previously captured and inflicting fire damage.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 11 strikes on areas where Russian military manpower, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and two more on its anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 11 field artillery systems, two command posts, an ammunition storage point, a cluster of Russian military manpower, weapons and equipment, and three more important targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

