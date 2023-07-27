All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's forces continue to advance near Staromaiorske and conduct offensive actions in Bakhmut

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 09:10
Ukraine's forces continue to advance near Staromaiorske and conduct offensive actions in Bakhmut
PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said Ukraine’s defenders continue to advance near Staromaiorske and conduct offensive actions north and south of Bakhmut.

Source: Military Media Center 

Details: Kovalov said Ukrainian troops are continuing their offensive north and south of the city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s defence forces gained certain success near Staromaiorske on the southern front, reinforcing positions they had previously captured.

Advertisement:

Kovalov reported that heavy fighting is going on, as Russian forces are suffering losses and pulling  up their reserves.

In general, the defence forces are conducting offensives on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

In addition, thanks to the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front lines, the bodies of 109 Russian occupiers were delivered to the local morgue during the evacuation from the battlefield in the city of Pervomaisk, located in the temporarily captured territory of Luhansk Oblast.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

At the same time, 730 Russians are being treated in the city's central local hospital. The medical staff of the hospital does not have enough time to provide medical assistance to the Russian terrorists due to the heavy workload and lack of painkillers.

The moral and psychological state of the Russian invaders there is extremely low; they do not want to return to the war zone.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: