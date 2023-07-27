Ukraine's forces continue to advance near Staromaiorske and conduct offensive actions in Bakhmut

Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said Ukraine’s defenders continue to advance near Staromaiorske and conduct offensive actions north and south of Bakhmut.

Details: Kovalov said Ukrainian troops are continuing their offensive north and south of the city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s defence forces gained certain success near Staromaiorske on the southern front, reinforcing positions they had previously captured.

Kovalov reported that heavy fighting is going on, as Russian forces are suffering losses and pulling up their reserves.

In general, the defence forces are conducting offensives on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

In addition, thanks to the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front lines, the bodies of 109 Russian occupiers were delivered to the local morgue during the evacuation from the battlefield in the city of Pervomaisk, located in the temporarily captured territory of Luhansk Oblast.

At the same time, 730 Russians are being treated in the city's central local hospital. The medical staff of the hospital does not have enough time to provide medical assistance to the Russian terrorists due to the heavy workload and lack of painkillers.

The moral and psychological state of the Russian invaders there is extremely low; they do not want to return to the war zone.

