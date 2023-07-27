Air Force confirms Russia's use of Kinzhal missiles on 26 July: There is destruction

The Air Force will not elaborate on the consequences of the Russians' use of Kinzhal aero ballistic missiles on the airfield in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air of Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Yesterday, in addition to the missiles that flew one after the other from the southeast and were headed first seemingly to Kharkiv [Oblast], then to Dnipropetrovsk [Oblast], and then went to the south, from there to the west, and then to Khmelnytskyi Oblast, namely Starokostiantyniv; at the same time the enemy decided to also strike from the north using MiG-31K aircraft with Kinzhal missiles.

...there is some damage [on the territory of the airfield – ed.], which, of course, we will not report, but the enemy did use those four Kinzhal missiles, and they were visible."

Background:

Early, Yurii Ihnat reported that the Russian cruise missiles that were launched on Ukraine on Wednesday evening targeted Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

There is a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv that hosts Ukrainian Su-24M tactical bombers. These aircraft serve as carriers of the Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

