Russia launches Kinzhal missiles on Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts – Ukraine's Air Force

Russia has launched Kinzhal cruise missiles on Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast: everyone take shelter! We have detected the launch of Kh-47 Kinzhal [missiles]."

Details: The Air Force also said Kinzhal missiles were launched on Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Previously: Air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and in the majority of Ukrainian oblasts.

