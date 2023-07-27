All Sections
Ukrainian Forces advance to south of Bakhmut, heavy fighting ongoing near 3 settlements – Deputy Defence Minister

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 July 2023, 16:45
photo: Getty Images

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing south of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, simultaneously repelling Russian attacks to the north.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front south of Bakhmut we are gradually advancing. The fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and Andriivka."

Details: The fighting is quite fierce, Maliar said. The Ukrainian forces are under dense fire from the Russians.

To the north of Bakhmut, the Defence Forces of Ukraine are repelling Russian attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians are on the offensive and trying to drive the Defence Forces out of their positions. Specifically, today alone the Defence Forces have repelled several storms, losing no positions.

A few Russian attacks have also been repelled on the Lyman front. 

Background: The UK Ministry of Defence has dismissed concerns about the slow pace of the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, saying that operations are going according to plan.

