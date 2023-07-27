Russians announce military "training" in Feodosia and Armiansk

The occupying authorities of Crimea plan to conduct military training in Feodosia and Armiansk on Friday, 28 July.



Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), referring to the local "authorities"



Details: The Feodosia administration reported: "On 28 July, from 09:00 to 12:00, training will be held in Feodosia. Cannon and small-arms fire will be fired from berths No. 4 and 13."



Vasilii Telizhenko, head of the Armiansk Administration, also reported about the training of the Russian military. He did not specify the exact time of the training.



Telizhenko asked the residents of Armiansk to "avoid discussing and posting photos, videos and information about important facilities".



Background:

The Russian invaders will ban access for civilians to the Arabat Spit starting from the evening of 31 July, arguing that it is necessary to "localise the security threat" to occupied Crimea.



Starting in August 2022, the sounds of explosions can be heard almost every day in Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian authorities explain this by shooting at "Ukrainian drones", "air defence operation" or the training of the Russian military.

