Russian invaders will not let civilians to Arabat Spit because of "threat to Crimea"

The Russian invaders will ban access for civilians to the Arabat Spit starting from the evening of 31 July, arguing that it is necessary to "localise the security threat" to the occupied Crimea.

Details: The invaders' "Crimean operational headquarters", chaired by the Russian-appointed "head" of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, approved a "decision" not to issue any passes to the Arabat Spit to civilians from 20:00 on 31 July.

Only employees of the occupiers' emergency services, as well as citizens performing "work of defence significance" and emergency response will be able to get to the spit."

The measures, according to the occupiers, are being introduced until a special order is issued and are necessary to "localise threats to the security of the population, military and other facilities" located in the occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that collaborators and representatives of the occupying administration were being relocated to Arabat Spit in November last year.

The Centre for National Resistance reported that Russians had brought abducted patients from psychiatric hospitals in Nova Kakhovka and Oleshky to the village of Strilkove on Arabat Spit in December 2022.

