Russian invaders will not let civilians to Arabat Spit because of "threat to Crimea"

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 10:47
Russian invaders will not let civilians to Arabat Spit because of threat to Crimea
ARABAT SPIT, KHERSON OBLAST AND KRYM, GOOGLE MAP SCREENSHOT

The Russian invaders will ban access for civilians to the Arabat Spit starting from the evening of 31 July, arguing that it is necessary to "localise the security threat" to the occupied Crimea.

Source: Kryminform news agency, with reference to the so-called "FSB Department for Crimea"

Details: The invaders' "Crimean operational headquarters", chaired by the Russian-appointed "head" of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, approved a "decision" not to issue any passes to the Arabat Spit to civilians from 20:00 on 31 July.

Only employees of the occupiers' emergency services, as well as citizens performing "work of defence significance" and emergency response will be able to get to the spit."

The measures, according to the occupiers, are being introduced until a special order is issued and are necessary to "localise threats to the security of the population, military and other facilities" located in the occupied Crimea.

 

Background:

