Ukrainian forces liberate Staromaiorske
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a video showing the Ukrainian military announcing that they have liberated the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook
Quote Ukrainian troops: "The 35th Brigade, as well as the Arey battalion of the comradely territorial defence liberated, the village of Staromaiorske while carrying out the mission. Glory to Ukraine! "
Details: Zelensky commented on the video with such words: "Our south! Our troops! Glory to Ukraine! "
On the map below, the village is marked in a red circle.
Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, also announced the liberation of Staromaiorske.
"Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated. Now our defenders continue to carry out mopping-up operations in the settlement," Maliar wrote on Telegram.
