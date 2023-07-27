Ukrainian forces liberate Staromaiorske

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a video showing the Ukrainian military announcing that they have liberated the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote Ukrainian troops: "The 35th Brigade, as well as the Arey battalion of the comradely territorial defence liberated, the village of Staromaiorske while carrying out the mission. Glory to Ukraine! "

Details: Zelensky commented on the video with such words: "Our south! Our troops! Glory to Ukraine! "

Advertisement:

On the map below, the village is marked in a red circle.

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, also announced the liberation of Staromaiorske.

"Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated. Now our defenders continue to carry out mopping-up operations in the settlement," Maliar wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!