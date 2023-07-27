All Sections
Ukrainian forces liberate Staromaiorske

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 27 July 2023, 21:10
Liberators of Staromaiorske, screenshot

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a video showing the Ukrainian military announcing that they have liberated the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook 

Quote Ukrainian troops: "The 35th Brigade, as well as the Arey battalion of the comradely territorial defence liberated, the village of Staromaiorske while carrying out the mission. Glory to Ukraine! " 

Details: Zelensky commented on the video with such words: "Our south! Our troops! Glory to Ukraine! "

On the map below, the village is marked in a red circle.

 

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, also announced the liberation of Staromaiorske.

"Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated. Now our defenders continue to carry out mopping-up operations in the settlement," Maliar wrote on Telegram.

