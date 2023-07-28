Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

On Friday, 28 July, Russia has reduced the activity of its aircraft near the Ukrainian borders and on the line of contact.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "The night passed relatively quietly. Today we celebrate Statehood Day. Now, the activity of Russian aircraft is extremely low. Usually, we see 20-30 enemy targets on the map, but now there are several aircraft (two or three) joined by the Tu-22M from Shaykovka.

Even drones are not currently being observed on the line of contact. This is a lull."

