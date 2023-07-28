All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 28 July 2023, 13:04
Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force
PHOTO: 16TH SEPARATE ARMY AVIATION BRIGADE "BRODY"

On Friday, 28 July, Russia has reduced the activity of its aircraft near the Ukrainian borders and on the line of contact.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "The night passed relatively quietly. Today we celebrate Statehood Day. Now, the activity of Russian aircraft is extremely low. Usually, we see 20-30 enemy targets on the map, but now there are several aircraft (two or three) joined by the Tu-22M from Shaykovka.

Advertisement:

Even drones are not currently being observed on the line of contact. This is a lull."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!  

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: