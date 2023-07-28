Ukrainian staff at Zaporizhzhia NPP refuse to switch power unit into hot shutdown mode in spite of order by Russians

All Ukrainians at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have refused to comply with the Russian order to switch the power unit into a hot shutdown mode, which contradicts the rules of nuclear and radiation safety.

Source: Oleh Korikov, acting head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, at a briefing in the Military media centre

Quote: "They all, without exception (Ukrainians at the ZNPP - ed.), refused to comply with the illegal order of the occupation administration, and this was done by other personnel that Rosatom, this fake organisation, somehow brought to the ZNPP."

Advertisement:

Details: Korikov states Ukrainian specialists have nothing to do with the switch of power unit No. 4 to a hot shutdown state.

He stressed that Ukrainian personnel who refused to cooperate with the Russians are constantly under pressure. The Russians are also putting pressure on the families of Ukrainians working at the ZNPP.

Korikov added that a hot shutdown state of the power unit No. 4 contradicts the licence requirements and the basic IAEA standards and "has nothing to do with compliance with nuclear and radiation safety".

Background:

On 24 July, the Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP put the plant's power unit into a hot shutdown mode, which created risks to nuclear and radiation safety.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!