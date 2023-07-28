All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian staff at Zaporizhzhia NPP refuse to switch power unit into hot shutdown mode in spite of order by Russians

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 28 July 2023, 13:25
Ukrainian staff at Zaporizhzhia NPP refuse to switch power unit into hot shutdown mode in spite of order by Russians
Photo from Energoatom's Telegram

All Ukrainians at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have refused to comply with the Russian order to switch the power unit into a hot shutdown mode, which contradicts the rules of nuclear and radiation safety.

Source: Oleh Korikov, acting head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, at a briefing in the Military media centre

Quote: "They all, without exception (Ukrainians at the ZNPP - ed.), refused to comply with the illegal order of the occupation administration, and this was done by other personnel that Rosatom, this fake organisation, somehow brought to the ZNPP."

Advertisement:

Details: Korikov states Ukrainian specialists have nothing to do with the switch of power unit No. 4 to a hot shutdown state.

He stressed that Ukrainian personnel who refused to cooperate with the Russians are constantly under pressure. The Russians are also putting pressure on the families of Ukrainians working at the ZNPP.

Korikov added that a hot shutdown state of the power unit No. 4 contradicts the licence requirements and the basic IAEA standards and "has nothing to do with compliance with nuclear and radiation safety".

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: