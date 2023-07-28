77% of Ukrainians are fully confident in Ukraine's victory in war

Ukrainians demonstrate high faith in victory in the war with Russia: three-quarters of citizens are fully confident in Ukraine’s victory.

Source: the results of the sociological survey by the International Center for Ukrainian Victory (ICUV), conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Center for Political Sociology, published by Civil Network OPORA

Details: 77% of respondents are completely confident in the victory of Ukraine, and 16% would rather believe in victory.

At the same time, for 70% of citizens, victory will be the liberation of all the occupied territories of Ukraine from the Russian forces.

For 60% of respondents, important victory indicators are also the bringing back of all prisoners and deportees, and, for 51%, the punishment of war criminals.

36% of those polled agreed to some concessions, but this does not apply to giving up part of the territories, as well as Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, as concessions to Russia.

The idea of "peace at any price" is supported by only 6% of Ukrainian citizens.

Among the possible security guarantees, 54% of the respondents chose joining NATO. The most popular security alternative to joining the Alliance is an agreement on strategic defence cooperation with several NATO member countries, with 16% supporting this idea.

For reference: The survey was conducted based on analytical work and by order of the International Center for Ukrainian Victory (ICUV). The research was carried out by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Center for Political Sociology during 5-15 June 2023.

A total of 2,001 respondents aged 18 or older were interviewed by the face-to-face method. The survey was conducted using a multi-stage sampling, with random selection at the first stages of sampling and quota sampling at the final stage. The sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of the beginning of 2022.

