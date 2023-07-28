All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


77% of Ukrainians are fully confident in Ukraine's victory in war

Friday, 28 July 2023, 14:05
77% of Ukrainians are fully confident in Ukraine's victory in war

Ukrainians demonstrate high faith in victory in the war with Russia: three-quarters of citizens are fully confident in Ukraine’s victory.

Source: the results of the sociological survey by the International Center for Ukrainian Victory (ICUV), conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Center for Political Sociology, published by Civil Network OPORA 

Details: 77% of respondents are completely confident in the victory of Ukraine, and 16% would rather believe in victory.

Advertisement:

At the same time, for 70% of citizens, victory will be the liberation of all the occupied territories of Ukraine from the Russian forces.

For 60% of respondents, important victory indicators are also the bringing back of all prisoners and deportees, and, for 51%, the punishment of war criminals.

36% of those polled agreed to some concessions, but this does not apply to giving up part of the territories, as well as Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, as concessions to Russia.

The idea of "peace at any price" is supported by only 6% of Ukrainian citizens.

Among the possible security guarantees, 54% of the respondents chose joining NATO. The most popular security alternative to joining the Alliance is an agreement on strategic defence cooperation with several NATO member countries, with 16% supporting this idea.

For reference: The survey was conducted based on analytical work and by order of the International Center for Ukrainian Victory (ICUV). The research was carried out by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Center for Political Sociology during 5-15 June 2023.

A total of 2,001 respondents aged 18 or older were interviewed by the face-to-face method. The survey was conducted using a multi-stage sampling, with random selection at the first stages of sampling and quota sampling at the final stage. The sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of the beginning of 2022.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: