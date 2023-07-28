All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​Africans who came to Putin's summit call for resumption of Ukrainian grain agreement

Friday, 28 July 2023, 14:11

The African Union is calling for the immediate resumption of a UN-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain, which was terminated at Russia’s whim. 

Source: Politico reports that this statement of the representatives of the countries of the African continent was voiced by the President of the Comoros Islands, Azali Assoumani, who heads the African Union of 55 countries, in an interview with the Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "We will discuss it with Putin to see how we can restart this agreement," said Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who heads the 55-nation African Union. 

Quote:"The problem of grains and fertilizers concerns everyone," Assoumani added. 

Advertisement:

Putin is meeting with 17 African leaders on 27-28 July as the increasingly isolated Russian leader tries to maintain relations with the African continent, which has close historical ties to Moscow. 

Background: 

During the Russian-African summit in St Petersburg, Putin promised to supply free grain to six African countries. He said that in the coming months, "the Russian Federation will deliver 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to African countries for free and will provide free delivery." 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

According to the Russian president, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea will receive the grain. 

Putin claimed that the Russian Federation withdrew from the "grain agreement" because it did not justify the humanitarian purpose of reducing the risk of famine in the poorest countries of Africa, Asia and Latin America. 

At the Russia-Africa summit, Putin also stated that the total amount of the debt of African countries written off by Moscow is currently US$23 billion. "According to the latest requests from African countries, we will allocate more than US$90 million for these purposes and their development," he said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: