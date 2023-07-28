All Sections
Putin tells Africans "fable" that there are no negotiations because of Ukraine and NATO

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 28 July 2023, 14:56
Vladimir Putin, screenshot from video

At the Russia-Africa forum in St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for negotiations to end the war. Still, Ukraine, the United States and NATO do not want to talk to him.

Source: Kremlin-aligned RIA Novosti and other Russian propaganda media

Quote from Putin: "All contradictions should be resolved during negotiations, but the problem is that they refuse to negotiate with us. The basis of the conflict is the creation of threats to Russia by the US and NATO, and they refuse to negotiate on issues of ensuring equal security for everyone, including Russia.

And Ukraine itself, or rather, today's Ukrainian regime, refuses to negotiate. It was officially announced, and the President of Ukraine passed a decree on this issue, which prohibits negotiations.

We are ready for these negotiations. But we cannot impose these negotiations. It is necessary to conduct a dialogue from that side as well."

Russia-Africa forum in St Petersburg
Screenshot from video

Background: By negotiating, Putin means that Kyiv and its allies will accept the seizure of Ukrainian territory in the east and south and agree to key Russian demands, such as Ukraine’s refusal to join NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that to start negotiations, Russia must withdraw all its troops from Ukrainian territory.

The Allies also do not believe that Russia will not try to seize territories in the future after reaching any agreements.

In 2014, Russia occupied part of the territory of Ukraine and started a hybrid war, and in 2022, it carried out a full-scale invasion and seizure of new territories.

