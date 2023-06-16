Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that peace negotiations with Russia are possible only after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied territories.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv after talks with a delegation of leaders of the African Union, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

Quote: "Today I clearly stated once again at our meeting – to allow any negotiations with Russia now, when the occupier is on our land, means to freeze the war, freeze the pain and the suffering...

Russia has long tried to deceive everyone with Minsk [agreements – ed.]. Obviously, Russia is now trying to return to its old primitive tactics of deception. But Russia will no longer be able to deceive the world. It is definitely impossible to deceive Ukraine. I emphasise once again: real peace is needed, and that entails real withdrawal of Russian troops from all our independent land."

Zelenskyy said that he also "presented to the participants of the meeting the results of our efforts within the framework of two export initiatives – the Black Sea Grain and Humanitarian Initiative ‘Grain from Ukraine’. We really help the world and many peoples of Africa, Asia, Europe to maintain social stability and price predictability in the food market thanks to our exports. Together with partners we are working on grain hubs in Africa."

Quote: "The supply of food must be reliably guaranteed and the right of everyone to nutrition must be ensured by stopping states such as Russia from any attempts to use the threat of hunger and social instability to blackmail the people. I addressed the participants of the meeting with a proposal to provide our vision of how we can do even more for food security and creation of grain hubs together."

Zelenskyy also noted that "Ukraine is ready to significantly expand educational programmes for students, in particular in the countries of the African continent. But, of course, first of all, we must restore the full force of the UN Charter. Principles of the UN Charter. And stop this cruel Russian aggression and liberate our land, our people from Russian evil."

Background:

On 16 June, a delegation from Africa including the leaders of South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and the Republic of Congo, arrived in Ukraine.

They want to act as peacemakers between Russia and Ukraine, and to agree on increasing the supply of grain and fertilisers from these two countries to Africa.

