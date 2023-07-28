Norwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces

Jonas Andersen Sayed, the mayor of the city of Sokndal in Norway, has made an 11-day bicycle tour to the village of Zaliztsi in Ternopil Oblast, raising NOK 150,400 [approximately US$14,500 – ed.] for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda referring to Stavanger Aftenblad, a Norwegian outlet

Details: Andersen cycled from Sokndal to Zaliztsi, which became sister cities after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The mayor of Sokndal was accompanied by a car donated by the Norwegian initiative Biler til Ukraina (Cars for Ukraine) to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

PHOTO: ANDRII NOHA / FACEBOOK

For the money raised during the last bike tour, Andersen and Andrii Noha, the head of Zaliztsi community, purchased two Mavic drones, computer equipment for artillery, tablets, a thermal imager and a power generator.

Noha said on Facebook that the items had already been handed over to the Ukrainian military who were pleased with the gifts.

PHOTO: ANDRII NOHA / FACEBOOK

As reported by Norwegian outlet NRK, this is Andersen's fourth trip to Ukraine by bike since the start of the full-scale invasion. During each of them, he raised money to help the Ukrainian military.

PHOTO: JONAS ANDERSEN SAYED / FACEBOOK

Among other things, after the first trip, the mayor of Sokndal managed to raise about the same amount. These funds saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier who could have died without the urgently needed medicines. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Germany.

Earlier this year, a broad majority in the Norwegian parliament agreed on a multi-year support program for Ukraine worth almost €7 billion.

