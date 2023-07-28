Norwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
Jonas Andersen Sayed, the mayor of the city of Sokndal in Norway, has made an 11-day bicycle tour to the village of Zaliztsi in Ternopil Oblast, raising NOK 150,400 [approximately US$14,500 – ed.] for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda referring to Stavanger Aftenblad, a Norwegian outlet
Details: Andersen cycled from Sokndal to Zaliztsi, which became sister cities after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The mayor of Sokndal was accompanied by a car donated by the Norwegian initiative Biler til Ukraina (Cars for Ukraine) to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
For the money raised during the last bike tour, Andersen and Andrii Noha, the head of Zaliztsi community, purchased two Mavic drones, computer equipment for artillery, tablets, a thermal imager and a power generator.
Noha said on Facebook that the items had already been handed over to the Ukrainian military who were pleased with the gifts.
As reported by Norwegian outlet NRK, this is Andersen's fourth trip to Ukraine by bike since the start of the full-scale invasion. During each of them, he raised money to help the Ukrainian military.
Among other things, after the first trip, the mayor of Sokndal managed to raise about the same amount. These funds saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier who could have died without the urgently needed medicines. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Germany.
Earlier this year, a broad majority in the Norwegian parliament agreed on a multi-year support program for Ukraine worth almost €7 billion.
