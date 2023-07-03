Ukrainian defenders kill 600 more Russian soldiers and destroy helicopter and 5 tanks
Monday, 3 July 2023, 07:48
Ukraine’s Defence Forces have killed another 600 Russian soldiers and destroyed a Russian helicopter, five tanks and other Russian equipment over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 3 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 230,260 (+600) military personnel;
- 4,057 (+5) tanks;
- 7,899 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 4,220 (+32) artillery systems;
- 641 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 391 (+1) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 309 (+1) helicopters;
- 3,573 (+16) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 1,264 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 6,834 (+18) vehicles and tankers;
- 590 (+7) special vehicles.
The information is being confirmed.
