Ukrainian defenders kill 600 more Russian soldiers and destroy helicopter and 5 tanks

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have killed another 600 Russian soldiers and destroyed a Russian helicopter, five tanks and other Russian equipment over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 3 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 230,260 (+600) military personnel;

4,057 (+5) tanks;

7,899 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

4,220 (+32) artillery systems;

641 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

391 (+1) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

309 (+1) helicopters;

3,573 (+16) operational-tactical UAVs;

1,264 (+3) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

6,834 (+18) vehicles and tankers;

590 (+7) special vehicles.

The information is being confirmed.

