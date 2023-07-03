All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US continues to insist on "hybrid tribunal" for crime of aggression

European PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 14:20

The United States continues to support the idea of a "hybrid tribunal" against Russia for the crime of aggression.

Source: This was announced on Monday, 3 July, at a press conference in The Hague by Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr., reports correspondent of European Pravda

Quote: "The United States supports an international tribunal that is based on Ukrainian law but includes concepts of international law," the official said.

He added that the United States "looks forward to working with our counterparts in Ukraine, our partners in the EU and all other actors to ensure that we have the right forum to ensure justice and accountability."

Advertisement:

This spring, the media reported that Brussels and the G7 countries are inclined to believe that the most realistic prospect of bringing to justice those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine will be a "hybrid tribunal" that would combine the national jurisdiction of Ukraine and a process based on international law with judges from different countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, called for the creation of a full-fledged international tribunal to prosecute the Russian crime of aggression and criticised one of the suggested formats, the so-called hybrid tribunal during his speech in the Hague.

"Only one institution is able to react to the crime of aggression – a tribunal. A tribunal, not something hybrid that will only allow to formally ‘close the case’,"  Zelenskyy asserted.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: