US continues to insist on "hybrid tribunal" for crime of aggression

European PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 14:20

The United States continues to support the idea of a "hybrid tribunal" against Russia for the crime of aggression.

Source: This was announced on Monday, 3 July, at a press conference in The Hague by Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr., reports correspondent of European Pravda

Quote: "The United States supports an international tribunal that is based on Ukrainian law but includes concepts of international law," the official said.

He added that the United States "looks forward to working with our counterparts in Ukraine, our partners in the EU and all other actors to ensure that we have the right forum to ensure justice and accountability."

This spring, the media reported that Brussels and the G7 countries are inclined to believe that the most realistic prospect of bringing to justice those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine will be a "hybrid tribunal" that would combine the national jurisdiction of Ukraine and a process based on international law with judges from different countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, called for the creation of a full-fledged international tribunal to prosecute the Russian crime of aggression and criticised one of the suggested formats, the so-called hybrid tribunal during his speech in the Hague.

"Only one institution is able to react to the crime of aggression – a tribunal. A tribunal, not something hybrid that will only allow to formally ‘close the case’,"  Zelenskyy asserted.

