West favouring "hybrid tribunal" for Russian crime of aggression – Deutsche Welle

Brussels and the G7 countries are tending to believe that a "hybrid tribunal" would be the most realistic prospect of bringing those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to justice.

Source: Deutsche Welle, citing an unnamed senior EU official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The "hybrid tribunal" could combine Ukraine's national jurisdiction with a trial based on international law, with judges from different countries.

The official clarified that, according to EU experts in international law, an international tribunal based on Ukrainian jurisdiction is the most likely option for administering justice in this case.

Quote: "The tribunal will serve the political imperative of bringing people to justice," the official said. He also added that it is crucial for the EU that Ukraine ratifies the Rome Statute, which is the basis for the International Criminal Court.

The European Commission stressed that establishing both a "hybrid tribunal" and a special international tribunal requires strong UN support.

This is because Russia's highest political and military leadership is responsible for the crimes of aggression. However, it enjoys international immunity, which means that such a tribunal would need to lift the immunity of, for example, the head of the aggressor state, the head of its government and the foreign minister.

Kyiv does not support the "hybrid tribunal" for Putin promoted by the West.

In an interview with European Pravda, Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that a decision on what the tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression would look like has not yet been made.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a special tribunal for the crime of aggression by Russia against Ukraine should be established through the adoption of a corresponding resolution by the UN General Assembly.

