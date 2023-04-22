All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


West favouring "hybrid tribunal" for Russian crime of aggression – Deutsche Welle

European PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 12:39

Brussels and the G7 countries are tending to believe that a "hybrid tribunal" would be the most realistic prospect of bringing those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to justice.

Source: Deutsche Welle, citing an unnamed senior EU official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The "hybrid tribunal" could combine Ukraine's national jurisdiction with a trial based on international law, with judges from different countries.

The official clarified that, according to EU experts in international law, an international tribunal based on Ukrainian jurisdiction is the most likely option for administering justice in this case.

Quote: "The tribunal will serve the political imperative of bringing people to justice," the official said. He also added that it is crucial for the EU that Ukraine ratifies the Rome Statute, which is the basis for the International Criminal Court.

The European Commission stressed that establishing both a "hybrid tribunal" and a special international tribunal requires strong UN support.

This is because Russia's highest political and military leadership is responsible for the crimes of aggression. However, it enjoys international immunity, which means that such a tribunal would need to lift the immunity of, for example, the head of the aggressor state, the head of its government and the foreign minister.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Kyiv does not support the "hybrid tribunal" for Putin promoted by the West.

In an interview with European Pravda, Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that a decision on what the tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression would look like has not yet been made.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a special tribunal for the crime of aggression by Russia against Ukraine should be established through the adoption of a corresponding resolution by the UN General Assembly.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

Denmark's Armed Forces confirm Russian ship was seen near the site of Nord Stream explosion

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:50
photo, video, updatedDeath toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
13:12
Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister
12:52
Russian morning missile attack did not damage energy system
All News
Advertisement: