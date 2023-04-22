All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


West favouring "hybrid tribunal" for Russian crime of aggression – Deutsche Welle

European PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 12:39

Brussels and the G7 countries are tending to believe that a "hybrid tribunal" would be the most realistic prospect of bringing those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to justice.

Source: Deutsche Welle, citing an unnamed senior EU official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The "hybrid tribunal" could combine Ukraine's national jurisdiction with a trial based on international law, with judges from different countries.

Advertisement:

The official clarified that, according to EU experts in international law, an international tribunal based on Ukrainian jurisdiction is the most likely option for administering justice in this case.

Quote: "The tribunal will serve the political imperative of bringing people to justice," the official said. He also added that it is crucial for the EU that Ukraine ratifies the Rome Statute, which is the basis for the International Criminal Court.

The European Commission stressed that establishing both a "hybrid tribunal" and a special international tribunal requires strong UN support.

This is because Russia's highest political and military leadership is responsible for the crimes of aggression. However, it enjoys international immunity, which means that such a tribunal would need to lift the immunity of, for example, the head of the aggressor state, the head of its government and the foreign minister.

Kyiv does not support the "hybrid tribunal" for Putin promoted by the West.

In an interview with European Pravda, Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that a decision on what the tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression would look like has not yet been made.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a special tribunal for the crime of aggression by Russia against Ukraine should be established through the adoption of a corresponding resolution by the UN General Assembly.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: