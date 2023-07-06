Danger of missile attack in Ukraine's south

An air-raid warning was issued in southern oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 5-6 July due to reported launches of Russian Kalibr cruise missiles.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; air-raid warning map

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in southern oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 5-6 July.

The Air Force reported a missile threat in the south due to possible launches of Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Air Force also added that the course of missiles may change. At the same time, an air-raid warning spread to Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts.

