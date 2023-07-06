US closely monitoring situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The White House has stressed that the United States is closely monitoring the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and added that there should be no fighting near a nuclear power plant.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, at a press briefing in Washington, quoted by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We are continuing to monitor the situation at the power plant (ZNPP – ed.) closely."

Details: She noted that the US side has been conducting this monitoring for some time since the beginning of the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian nuclear facility.

Jean-Pierre added that further military occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is dangerous. In this regard, she stressed that there should be no combat actions there.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russia that the world sees what kind of scenarios Russian terrorists are preparing for at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and it is ready to respond.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that Russians might soon begin preparations for provocations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and that explosive-like items had been placed on the roofs of two power units.

