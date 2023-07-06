All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US closely monitoring situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 6 July 2023, 02:25
US closely monitoring situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP
ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR POWER PLANT. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The White House has stressed that the United States is closely monitoring the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and added that there should be no fighting near a nuclear power plant.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, at a press briefing in Washington, quoted by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We are continuing to monitor the situation at the power plant (ZNPP – ed.) closely."

Advertisement:

Details: She noted that the US side has been conducting this monitoring for some time since the beginning of the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian nuclear facility.

Jean-Pierre added that further military occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is dangerous. In this regard, she stressed that there should be no combat actions there.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russia that the world sees what kind of scenarios Russian terrorists are preparing for at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and it is ready to respond.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that Russians might soon begin preparations for provocations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and that explosive-like items had been placed on the roofs of two power units. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: