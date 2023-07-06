All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US closely monitoring situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 6 July 2023, 02:25
US closely monitoring situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP
ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR POWER PLANT. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The White House has stressed that the United States is closely monitoring the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and added that there should be no fighting near a nuclear power plant.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, at a press briefing in Washington, quoted by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We are continuing to monitor the situation at the power plant (ZNPP – ed.) closely."

Details: She noted that the US side has been conducting this monitoring for some time since the beginning of the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian nuclear facility.

Advertisement:

Jean-Pierre added that further military occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is dangerous. In this regard, she stressed that there should be no combat actions there.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russia that the world sees what kind of scenarios Russian terrorists are preparing for at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and it is ready to respond.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that Russians might soon begin preparations for provocations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and that explosive-like items had been placed on the roofs of two power units. 

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: