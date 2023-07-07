All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces do the impossible but need much more weapons – Ukraine's Security and Defence Council Secretary

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 July 2023, 11:52
Ukrainian forces do the impossible but need much more weapons – Ukraine's Security and Defence Council Secretary
OLEKSII DANILOV. PHOTO FROM NSDC FACEBOOK

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has stated that while the Ukrainian army is currently challenging all the established theories and practices of modern warfare, such resilience requires a constant and much larger supply of weapons.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "The Ukrainian army does the impossible in the course of active hostilities, breaking all the established theories and practices of modern warfare. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are successfully carrying out offensive and counteroffensive tasks in the face of an equal or even numerical minority of the forces and assets involved. They carry out tasks having no air superiority. This is unprecedented".

Advertisement:

Details: Danilov also stressed that Ukrainian forces are carrying out exceptional military operations without the critical superiority in all aspects that is customary under existing standards.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's top priority is the lives of its soldiers, so even in the face of a counteroffensive, Ukraine's defence forces have, in the words of the NSDC Secretary, "incomparably lower losses" than the Russians.

"Which NATO army has such experience and such nerves of steel? However, the miracle of Ukraine's resilience requires a constant and much larger supply of weapons. This issue is one of the main focuses of the meetings of the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the efforts of the president and the government.

And lest we forget: Russia is the Carthage of our time and it will be crushed," Danilov concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: