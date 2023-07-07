All Sections
Ukrainian forces do the impossible but need much more weapons – Ukraine's Security and Defence Council Secretary

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 July 2023, 11:52
OLEKSII DANILOV. PHOTO FROM NSDC FACEBOOK

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has stated that while the Ukrainian army is currently challenging all the established theories and practices of modern warfare, such resilience requires a constant and much larger supply of weapons.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "The Ukrainian army does the impossible in the course of active hostilities, breaking all the established theories and practices of modern warfare. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are successfully carrying out offensive and counteroffensive tasks in the face of an equal or even numerical minority of the forces and assets involved. They carry out tasks having no air superiority. This is unprecedented".

Details: Danilov also stressed that Ukrainian forces are carrying out exceptional military operations without the critical superiority in all aspects that is customary under existing standards.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's top priority is the lives of its soldiers, so even in the face of a counteroffensive, Ukraine's defence forces have, in the words of the NSDC Secretary, "incomparably lower losses" than the Russians.

"Which NATO army has such experience and such nerves of steel? However, the miracle of Ukraine's resilience requires a constant and much larger supply of weapons. This issue is one of the main focuses of the meetings of the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the efforts of the president and the government.

And lest we forget: Russia is the Carthage of our time and it will be crushed," Danilov concluded.

