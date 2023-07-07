All Sections
Slovak Republic to provide Ukraine with 16 Zuzana artillery systems

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 16:43

Slovakia will shortly supply Ukraine with 16 more Zuzana self-propelled artillery units, and the two countries plan to jointly develop a new type of howitzer.

Source: This was stated by Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová at a joint briefing with the President of Ukraine in Bratislava, European Pravda reports

Quote from Čaputová: "We have signed a contract for the supply of 16 Zuzanas [artillery systems - ed.] to Ukraine and this will happen in the very near future. We will jointly develop a new type of howitzer. Joint production of ammunition will begin."

Čaputová was most likely referring to an agreement announced long ago by the Slovakian defence minister on the supply of 16 Zuzana self-propelled guns for Ukraine within a year – an initiative funded by Germany, Norway and Denmark.

She added that Slovakia will also support mine clearance efforts in Ukraine.

"We are ready to buy the relevant Slovak equipment and to establish new facilities to manufacture mine clearance equipment. Together, Ukraine and Slovakia can become contributors to the global protection of people from this threat," Zelenskyy said in response.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said, following talks with Zelenskyy, that Czechia would supply Ukraine with additional attack helicopters and large-calibre ammunition and help train F-16 fighter pilots.

