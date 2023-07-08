All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine achieves tactical gains near Bakhmut – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 06:07
Ukraine achieves tactical gains near Bakhmut – ISW
Photo: Vadym PETRASIUK

Ukrainian troops made significant tactical gains near Bakhmut and continued counteroffensive operations on at least three other front areas on 7 July, the Institute for the Study of War said in a daily report.

Source: ISW

Details: The institute reported that geolocated data released on 6 July indicated that Ukrainian forces had made considerable tactical gains near Yahidne (2 km north of Bakhmut).

The ISW analysts also recalled that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had reported that the Ukrainian forces had carried out offensive operations to the north and south of Bakhmut, and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, had reported that Ukrainian troops had established control over positions in the Bakhmut area previously captured by the Russians.

Advertisement:

In addition, the IWS report says that Ukrainian General Staff Spokesperson Andrii Kovalov has reported that Ukrainian forces had achieved some success near Klishchiivka (7 km southwest of Bakhmut), and were continuing their offensive operations in the west of Zaporizhia Oblast and along the administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts.

It is noted that the Russian Defence Ministry and other Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces were conducting offensive operations along the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: