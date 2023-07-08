All Sections
Ukraine achieves tactical gains near Bakhmut – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 06:07
Ukraine achieves tactical gains near Bakhmut – ISW
Photo: Vadym PETRASIUK

Ukrainian troops made significant tactical gains near Bakhmut and continued counteroffensive operations on at least three other front areas on 7 July, the Institute for the Study of War said in a daily report.

Source: ISW

Details: The institute reported that geolocated data released on 6 July indicated that Ukrainian forces had made considerable tactical gains near Yahidne (2 km north of Bakhmut).

The ISW analysts also recalled that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had reported that the Ukrainian forces had carried out offensive operations to the north and south of Bakhmut, and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, had reported that Ukrainian troops had established control over positions in the Bakhmut area previously captured by the Russians.

In addition, the IWS report says that Ukrainian General Staff Spokesperson Andrii Kovalov has reported that Ukrainian forces had achieved some success near Klishchiivka (7 km southwest of Bakhmut), and were continuing their offensive operations in the west of Zaporizhia Oblast and along the administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts.

It is noted that the Russian Defence Ministry and other Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces were conducting offensive operations along the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts.

