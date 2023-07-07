Previously occupied territories were regained on Bakhmut front - Ukraine’s Commander of Ground Forces

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have regained the previously occupied territories on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Statement from Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Bakhmut front. The Defence Forces are making progress and advancing. They have regained the previously occupied territories."

Details: Syrskyi did not indicate the details of the advancement but posted a video of the work of the 3rd Assault Brigade on the outskirts of Bakhmut. "Two shots from an NLAW and a Javelin, and the occupiers’ T-80 tank turned into scrap metal," he wrote.

3-я ОШБр на околицях Бахмута знищує російський танк pic.twitter.com/CzOxi7zODk — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 7, 2023

Background:

Earlier, Syrskyi expressed his conviction in an interview that the embattled city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast would be liberated from the invaders.

