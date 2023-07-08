36 combat clashes between Ukraine's defenders and Russian forces in one day – General Staff report

There have been 36 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian army on five fronts during the course of 7 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 8 July

Quote: "The Russian Federation launched another attack using Iranian-made Shahed attack drones tonight. Information about the aftermath of the Russian terrorist attack is being confirmed.

During the past day, the Russian occupying forces also attacked the territory of Ukraine with Iranian Shahed attack drones. 12 out of 18 of these UAVs were shot down.

Apart from that, the enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the Zaporizhzhia infrastructure facilities. Also, 53 airstrikes and about 60 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements were observed. Unfortunately, infrastructure facilities were destroyed, and civilians were affected.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupianks, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. There were 36 combat clashes over the last day."

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. No signs of the formation of offensive groups have been spotted. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted an airstrike on the city of Vilshana (Kharkiv Oblast), and deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 15 settlements, including Popivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Krasnopillia (Sumy Oblast) and Okip, Neskuchne, Vovchansk, Budarky and Rublene (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces tried to advance near Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast). Ukraine's Defence Forces continued to hold the defence and repelled all Russian attacks. Kolodyazne, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masyutivka, Kupiansk and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, during the day, Russian forces conducted offensive operations and tried to dislodge Ukraine’s troops from their occupied positions in the area northwest of Berestove, (Luhansk Oblast), but had no success.

On the Bakhmut front, under heavy fire from Russian aviation and artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled nine Russian attacks in the area of Berkhivka (Donetsk Oblast). At the same time, Russian forces launched airstrikes in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and Pivdenne. More than 20 settlements, including Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora and Dyliivka (Donetsk Oblast) were affected by artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians, with support from aircraft, carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, and Nevelske. At the same time, an artillery shelling of 15 settlements, including Keramik, Zhelane, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) was observed.

Despite Russian artillery shelling on the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled all Russian assaults in the vicinity of Marinka. Russians launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast, and shelled the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces made unsuccessful offensive actions near Blahodatne (Donetsk Oblast) and conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka. They also attacked more than 15 settlements, including Yelyzavetivka, Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces. They shelled over 40 settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Lvove, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Veletenske, Kizomys (Kherson Oblast) and the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to advance on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, and they are strengthening their positions in new locations, inflicting fire damage, and carrying out counter-battery countermeasures.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out seven airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, four on anti-aircraft defence systems and one more on a command post. Apart from that, Ukraine’s defenders shot down two reconnaissance operational-tactical UAVs.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, an ammunition storage point, eight artillery systems at their firing positions, two air defence systems, and two electronic warfare stations.

