All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit Ukraine's energy facilities 271 times

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 17:56

Half of Ukraine's energy sector has been damaged by Russian attacks during the 500 days of the full-scale war with Russia. So far, 271 hits to energy facilities have been confirmed.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Details: According to Halushchenko, Russian forces have hit half of the entire energy system, including the generation and the transmission system. Ukrainian authorities confirmed 271 hits of various kinds.

Quote: "Unfortunately, there are facilities that have been completely destroyed and cannot be restored," the minister said.

Advertisement:

He also reminded that the energy industry was under daily Russian attacks from 10 October 2022 to 9 March 2023.

Halushchenko added that the most extensive repair campaign in history is already ongoing in Ukraine, and the task is to recover as much as possible before the heating season.

The World Bank estimated the losses of the Ukrainian energy industry at US$11 billion, but the minister noted that this amount is not permanent, as attacks continue so the total damage already exceeds this figure.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background: As of 8 July, power lines were damaged in 10 oblasts and more than 300 settlements remain without electricity supply due to bad weather.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: