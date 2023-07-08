All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit Ukraine's energy facilities 271 times

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 17:56

Half of Ukraine's energy sector has been damaged by Russian attacks during the 500 days of the full-scale war with Russia. So far, 271 hits to energy facilities have been confirmed.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Details: According to Halushchenko, Russian forces have hit half of the entire energy system, including the generation and the transmission system. Ukrainian authorities confirmed 271 hits of various kinds.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Unfortunately, there are facilities that have been completely destroyed and cannot be restored," the minister said.

He also reminded that the energy industry was under daily Russian attacks from 10 October 2022 to 9 March 2023.

Halushchenko added that the most extensive repair campaign in history is already ongoing in Ukraine, and the task is to recover as much as possible before the heating season.

The World Bank estimated the losses of the Ukrainian energy industry at US$11 billion, but the minister noted that this amount is not permanent, as attacks continue so the total damage already exceeds this figure.

Background: As of 8 July, power lines were damaged in 10 oblasts and more than 300 settlements remain without electricity supply due to bad weather.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: