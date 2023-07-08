Russians hit Ukraine's energy facilities 271 times

Half of Ukraine's energy sector has been damaged by Russian attacks during the 500 days of the full-scale war with Russia. So far, 271 hits to energy facilities have been confirmed.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Details: According to Halushchenko, Russian forces have hit half of the entire energy system, including the generation and the transmission system. Ukrainian authorities confirmed 271 hits of various kinds.

Quote: "Unfortunately, there are facilities that have been completely destroyed and cannot be restored," the minister said.

He also reminded that the energy industry was under daily Russian attacks from 10 October 2022 to 9 March 2023.

Halushchenko added that the most extensive repair campaign in history is already ongoing in Ukraine, and the task is to recover as much as possible before the heating season.

The World Bank estimated the losses of the Ukrainian energy industry at US$11 billion, but the minister noted that this amount is not permanent, as attacks continue so the total damage already exceeds this figure.

Background: As of 8 July, power lines were damaged in 10 oblasts and more than 300 settlements remain without electricity supply due to bad weather.

