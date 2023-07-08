Russian forces conduct unsuccessful offensive operations on 4 fronts – General Staff report

PHOTO OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

On Saturday, 8 July, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts; a total of over 25 combat engagements occurred between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 July

Details: During the day, the Russian occupiers launched another air and missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and Iranian-made Shahed attack drones. As a result of combat work, the air defence units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed five Shahed attack drones. Some of them hit industrial facilities and infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts.

In addition, Russian forces carried out 34 airstrikes, deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct 42 attacks. In particular, 8 civilians were killed and 13 wounded in Russian attacks on the city of Lyman. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. A total of 25 combat engagements occurred between Russian and Ukrainian forces over the course of the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units there. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Russian forces maintain a military presence on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. During the day, they conducted an airstrike near Vovkivka in Sumy Oblast and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on over 25 settlements, in particular, Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Znob-Novhorodske, Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast and Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Varvarivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched an airstrike near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. They tried to advance in the vicinity of Berestove, Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers hold the defence firmly, repelling all Russian attacks. Fyholivka, Kupiansk, Kyslivka and Kamianka in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked by artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assaults during the day and tried to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes near Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Vesele in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the areas of Druzhkivka and Bila Hora. Over 10 settlements, including Bohdanivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Novokalynove, Stepove, Pervomaiske and Nevelske. Conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Avdiivka. At the same time, the occupiers shelled over 15 settlements, including Keramik, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Semenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, under Russian artillery fire, Ukraine’s defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka. Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. They fired on the settlements of Heorhiivka, Yelyzavetivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Marinka and Katerynivka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast. They also carried out an airstrike there. Over 10 settlements were attacked, in particular, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast were affected.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are concentrating their main efforts on preventing Ukrainian troops from advancing further. They conducted an airstrike near Kozatske in Kherson Oblast and shelled over 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Havrylivka, Antonivka, Zolota Balka, the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast, and Ivanivka and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast. At the same time, Ukraine's Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, are entrenched at the gained positions, and carry out counter-battery measures.

Ukrainian aircraft conducted seven airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 11 field artillery units, an ammunition storage point, 3 air defence systems and 2 radio-electronic warfare stations.

