600 more Russians killed at front
Sunday, 9 July 2023, 08:22
Russian occupation forces have lost another 600 soldiers, as well as 20 artillery systems and 19 UAVs.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 9 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 234,040 (+600) military personnel;
- 4,078 (+4) tanks;
- 7,964 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 4,366 (+20) artillery systems;
- 668 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 413 (+3) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 309 (+0) helicopters;
- 3,685 (+19) tactical UAVs;
- 1,271 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 6,929 (+15) vehicles and tankers;
- 628 (+9) special vehicles.
The information is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!