600 more Russians killed at front

PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Russian occupation forces have lost another 600 soldiers, as well as 20 artillery systems and 19 UAVs.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 9 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 234,040 (+600) military personnel;

4,078 (+4) tanks;

7,964 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

4,366 (+20) artillery systems;

668 (+7) multiple-launch rocket systems;

413 (+3) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

309 (+0) helicopters;

3,685 (+19) tactical UAVs;

1,271 (+0) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

6,929 (+15) vehicles and tankers;

628 (+9) special vehicles.

The information is being confirmed.

