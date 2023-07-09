All Sections
Poland secretly handed over about dozen Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine – WSJ

European PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 10:21

Poland has recently handed over about a dozen Soviet-made Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, citing their sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The news agency reported that the transfer of the helicopters from Poland had not been publicly announced.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Ukraine's air fleet remains small compared to that of Russia. Ukrainian aircraft also have less advanced guidance and protection systems.

Advertisement:

The article says that Ukraine is making limited use of aircraft in order not to lose them.

Background: 

  • It has been reported that Czechia would provide Ukraine with additional attack helicopters. Last year, the country already supplied Ukraine with such aircraft.
  • In return, the country agreed to receive helicopters from the United States.

