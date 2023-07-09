Russians shell residential area in Kherson, one injured

The Russian occupiers have shelled a residential area of Kherson on Sunday afternoon; at least one woman has been injured, reported Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Details: Around 13:00, the Russian army struck a residential area of the city.

Authorities report that a 66-year-old woman was injured. She has a concussion and head injuries, but nothing life-threatening.

