New supplies of military aid to Ukraine are being prepared – French Foreign Minister

European PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 15:41

France's military support to Ukraine will be strengthened, and new supplies of military aid are being prepared.

Source: This was stated by Catherine Colonna, the French Foreign Minister, in an interview with RFI, writes European Pravda

Quote: "France has repeatedly stated that it would support Ukraine as long as it is necessary for it to be able to ensure the legal protection of its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. No one should doubt our determination to fulfil this commitment", assured the minister.

The support provided by France is aimed at meeting the needs expressed by the Ukrainian authorities in cooperation with allies and partners, she said.

Quote: "First of all, it is about helping Ukraine in the very short term to defend itself against the aggression it has become a victim of, focusing special attention on air defence and artillery. This support will continue and increase.
New deliveries of military aid are being prepared in order to constantly take into account the most urgent needs expressed by Ukraine," Colonna said.
She noted that it is also about strengthening Ukraine's potential in the long term and providing it with powerful enough capabilities to deter Russia from any new attempts at aggression in the future.

Quote: "It is for this purpose that the president of the republic (Emmanuel Macron – Ed.) proposed to Ukraine that France, together with several European partners, conduct the training of fighter pilots," Colonna said.
The so-called "coalition of fighter jets" for Ukraine currently includes at least eight European countries – the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal and France.
