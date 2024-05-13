All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 13 May 2024, 20:04
Ukrainian forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast
Photo: 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The anti-aircraft forces of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft on the Donetsk front on 13 May.

Source: the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook; the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in an evening report

Quote from the 110th Brigade: "The third aircraft [downed – ed.] within the last two weeks. The unstoppable anti-aircraft forces of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade keep being ferocious. Today they destroyed another Russian Su-25."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the anti-aircraft forces for their work.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There must be no safe place on the Ukrainian soil for the occupiers. And in our sky as well. We are grateful for the downing of a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk Oblast. Guys from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade – well done!"

Previously: Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on the Avdiivka front.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: