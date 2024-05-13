Ukrainian forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast

The anti-aircraft forces of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft on the Donetsk front on 13 May.

Source: the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook; the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in an evening report

Quote from the 110th Brigade: "The third aircraft [downed – ed.] within the last two weeks. The unstoppable anti-aircraft forces of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade keep being ferocious. Today they destroyed another Russian Su-25."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the anti-aircraft forces for their work.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There must be no safe place on the Ukrainian soil for the occupiers. And in our sky as well. We are grateful for the downing of a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk Oblast. Guys from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade – well done!"

Previously: Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on the Avdiivka front.

