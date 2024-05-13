Ukrainian forces strike ammunition depot in Luhansk Oblast near Russian border – video

Explosion of an ammunition depot in Luhansk Oblast. Screenshot: video on social media

The Ukrainian army targeted a Russian ammunition depot in the seized settlement of Sorokyne, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Artem Lysohor, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, Militarnyi outlet

Quote from Lysohor: "A munitions warehouse exploded in the occupied Sorokyne (Krasnodon). This is the third emergency in the rear of the Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast this week.

Their military might manage some time without fuel supplies, but the ammunition, which burned very brightly in Sorokyne today, is used up by the enemy quite quickly.

It will take much time to accumulate it somewhere other than the front lines.

The invaders believed that this warehouse was reliable because it was positioned near the Russian Federation's border, about 130 kilometres from the line of contact. But the explosion took place even there.

The Russian military in this area now has a restricted supply of ammunition, which will likely have an impact on their offensive activities."

Details: Eyewitnesses have shared videos of a large-scale fire and loud explosions on social media.

The Russian media state that roads are shut at the gates of Sorokyne.

