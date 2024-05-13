Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of thwarted Russian terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv – video

The Russian intelligence assets detained for their involvement in preparing terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Russian intelligence assets attempted to orchestrate a string of terrorist attacks in Kyiv ahead of Victory Day [a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]. Their plans involved planting explosive devices in hardware hypermarkets belonging to a well-known chain and outside a café.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The investigation found that the suspects, acting on the instructions of a representative of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU), had been tasked with planting explosive devices in three shopping centres and a car parked near a popular Kyiv café. They were later supposed to set them off.

A special operation to detain the suspects was conducted in the car park at the last of the shopping centres where the Russian agents had planned to plant the explosives.

Russian handler giving instructions to the suspects. Photo: SSU

As a pre-trial restriction, they have been remanded in custody without the right to be released on bail.

All 15 explosive devices – disguised to look like food – were reportedly detected in time and defused by law enforcement officers.

SSU Counterintelligence reported that the Russian terrorist attacks were masterminded by Yuri Syzov, a Russian intelligence officer serving in military unit No. 92154.

Syzov had personally instructed the recruited assets and even recorded video instructions on how to plant an explosive device, filming it in a store in the same chain in Moscow Oblast, the SSU added.

Syzov is also said to have been responsible for another sabotage operation in Ukraine which was to have taken place in Lviv Oblast in February 2024. The SSU was also proactive on that occasion and prevented the explosions.

The SSU has also released a video containing details of the special operation.

Background: On 11 May, SSU spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko briefly reported that the SSU had detained Russian intelligence assets who had been planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Kyiv on 9 May. More details were promised later.

