Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine

Former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker has criticised U.S. President Joe Biden's position on Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Source: Volker on his Twitter account on Sunday (9 July), as European Pravda reports.

The American diplomat, who has been known to Ukrainians since 2017, when he was appointed US Special Representative for Ukraine, reacted to Joe Biden's latest interview with CNN. In it, the US president said that accepting Kyiv in a state of war with Russia would mean that the entire Alliance would be at war with Russia.

Biden also said that in order to join NATO, Ukraine would need some time to meet all the requirements, "from democratisation to a whole host of other issues".

The US leader added that there is no unanimity in NATO on "whether to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the midst of a war".

"The president has it the other way round. It's not that Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership. It is NATO that is not ready to accept Ukraine. And this will come back to haunt us in the future," Kurt Volker wrote on Twitter.

Volker was among dozens of prominent Western experts, military officers and diplomats who signed a letter on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius calling for Ukraine to be given a roadmap to NATO membership as soon as possible.

