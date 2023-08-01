Ukraine's defenders kill another 500 Russian invaders and destroy 23 artillery systems

UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past day alone, Ukraine's defenders have killed 500 Russian invaders and destroyed 23 artillery systems, 17 armoured combat vehicles, 10 unmanned aerial vehicles and five tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 246,690 (+500) military personnel,

4,216 (+5) tanks,

8,205 (+17) armoured combat vehicles,

4,839 (+23) artillery systems,

699 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

462 (+2) air defence systems,

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

311 (+0) helicopters,

4,027 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs,

1,347 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

7,324 (+32) vehicles and tankers,

718 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!