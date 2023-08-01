All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks on Svatove front all day – Deputy Defence Minister

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 August 2023, 17:01
Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks on Svatove front all day – Deputy Defence Minister
STOCK PHOTO FROM GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Russian forces are trying to conduct storms on the Kupiansk, Lyman and Svatove fronts in the east of Ukraine. The Defence Forces of Ukraine are under dense artillery fire by the Russians on all flanks.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We feel the most pressure from the Russians on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, but they are also trying to conduct assaults on the Svatove front. We have been repelling the Russian attacks there all day today.

It must be said that for two days in a row the number of Russian attacks has been increasing on the Bakhmut front as well, and the Ukrainian forces are under dense artillery fire on these fronts basically all the time."

Advertisement:

Details: Maliar stated that the Russians are not advancing on the areas they are trying to take (Kupiansk, Lyman and Svatove fronts) but very heavy fighting is ongoing.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the southern direction. In the northern direction the Russians are trying to regain their former positions but to no avail.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: