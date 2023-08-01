All Sections
Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks on Svatove front all day – Deputy Defence Minister

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 August 2023, 17:01
STOCK PHOTO FROM GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Russian forces are trying to conduct storms on the Kupiansk, Lyman and Svatove fronts in the east of Ukraine. The Defence Forces of Ukraine are under dense artillery fire by the Russians on all flanks.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We feel the most pressure from the Russians on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, but they are also trying to conduct assaults on the Svatove front. We have been repelling the Russian attacks there all day today.

It must be said that for two days in a row the number of Russian attacks has been increasing on the Bakhmut front as well, and the Ukrainian forces are under dense artillery fire on these fronts basically all the time."

Details: Maliar stated that the Russians are not advancing on the areas they are trying to take (Kupiansk, Lyman and Svatove fronts) but very heavy fighting is ongoing.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the southern direction. In the northern direction the Russians are trying to regain their former positions but to no avail.

