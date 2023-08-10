Over 30 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces over past day – General Staff report

Ukraine's defence forces and Russian occupiers engaged in more than 30 combat clashes on 9 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 August

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes, 50 airstrikes and 89 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, both dead and injured, as well as damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

Over 30 combat clashes took place over the last day."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched mortar and artillery attacks on more than 40 settlements, in particular, Khrinivka, Semenivka, Buchky and Yasna Poliana (Chernihiv Oblast); Znob-Novhorodske, Buniakyne, Volfyne, Stepok and Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast); and Chervona Zoria, Mali Prokhody, Hatyshche, Varvarivka, Rublene and Odradne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding the defence and repelling Russian attacks north of Synkivka and northeast of Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russian troops carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. They bombarded the settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding back the Russian advance and repelling Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and northeast of Druzhba (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians carried out an airstrike near Klishchiivka. They bombarded more than 15 settlements, including Malynivka, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora and Pleshchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks near Avdiivka and southeast of Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast) while under constant aircraft and artillery fire by the Russians. The Russians carried out an airstrike near Avdiivka. They bombarded Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the offensive by Russian troops near Marinka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians carried out an airstrike near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. They also attacked Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near Blahodatne and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). The settlements of Vuhledar, Odradne, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Storozheve and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations south of Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). The Russians bombarded more than 20 settlements, including Temyrivka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Novooleksandrivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. More than 25 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Kherson, Mykhailivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Berehove and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, and Kutsurub and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, reinforcing their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 10 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated. They also struck a Russian anti-aircraft missile system and a logistics hub.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three command posts, six artillery pieces at their firing positions, a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, an ammunition storage point, an electronic warfare station and another important facility over the past day.

