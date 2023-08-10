All Sections
VPN is key obstacle to Kremlin's control over media in Russia – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 10 August 2023, 09:49
VPN is key obstacle to Kremlin's control over media in Russia – UK intelligence
Stock photo: pixabay.com

UK Defence Intelligence has revealed the role of virtual private networks (VPNs) for Russians as a way to keep their actions private and bypass censorship, which may be connected to the government's increased efforts to block access to them. 

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on 10 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Over the past week, Russian authorities have likely stepped up efforts to block access to VPNs, as there have been numerous reports that the most popular VPNs have become unavailable in some Russian regions. 

Analysts note that VPNs are very popular in Russia, although they have been outlawed since 2017: they allow users to maintain privacy and circumvent censorship, including accessing alternative sources of information about the war and world events. 

Quote: "VPNs likely represent the greatest single vulnerability within the Russian state's attempts at pervasive domestic information control. As well as increased technical disruption, the Russian state has also launched a public information campaign, attempting to scare citizens into avoiding VPNs by claiming they put their personal data at risk", says the review. 

Background:

