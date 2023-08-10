Russians attack Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast when locals were receiving humanitarian aid

The Russian army attacked the settlement of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, injuring people while they were receiving humanitarian aid.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army shelled Bilozerka with artillery. Six people were injured. Residents who were receiving humanitarian aid at the time came under fire."

Details: One person was seriously injured.

All the victims were taken to hospital.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!