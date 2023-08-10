Russians attack Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast when locals were receiving humanitarian aid
Thursday, 10 August 2023, 12:35
The Russian army attacked the settlement of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, injuring people while they were receiving humanitarian aid.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russian army shelled Bilozerka with artillery. Six people were injured. Residents who were receiving humanitarian aid at the time came under fire."
Details: One person was seriously injured.
All the victims were taken to hospital.
