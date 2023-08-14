Air-raid alert declared in half of Ukraine due to Russian cruise missile threat

map of air-raid warnings as of 23:28

An air-raid alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine on the evening of Sunday 13 August.

Source: alerts.in.ua, Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Air-raid alerts began to spread throughout the eastern, central and southern regions of Ukraine at around 23:20.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a Russian Tu-22M3 had been spotted over the Sea of Azov. There is a threat of the Russians deploying cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian authorities announced the all-clear at around 00:10.

