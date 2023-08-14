All Sections
Ukrainian defenders shoot down Russian helicopter

Ukrainska Pravda, Iryna BalachukMonday, 14 August 2023, 07:56
Ukrainian defenders shoot down Russian helicopter
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian helicopter on the Bakhmut front on the morning of 14 August.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Facebook

Quote: "At around 05:00 on 14 August, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed an enemy helicopter (type to be determined) on the Bakhmut front."

Details: The Air Force also confirmed information from the defence forces in Ukraine's south about the downing of 15 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and 8 Kalibr cruise missiles that tried to attack Odesa at night.

It is noted that the UAVs were attacking from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk), and the Kalibr missiles were attacking from the Black Sea, from a frigate near the city of Yalta.

