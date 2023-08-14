Estonian Ambassador on supporting Ukraine: We do it in our own interests too

Annely Kolk, Estonia’s newly appointed ambassador to Ukraine, has explained in an interview why her country strongly supports Kyiv in the fight against Russian aggression.

Source: Annely Kolk in an interview with Estonian news website Delfi, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kolk said Estonia is acting not only in Ukrainian interests by providing assistance, but also in its own.

Quote: "Since the beginning of hostilities, the main goal of every Estonian diplomat has been to provide support to Ukraine. Estonia indeed provides great support. We understand that Ukraine is fighting for the freedom of the whole of Europe. Russia is also our neighbour, and something similar could happen to us as well if Ukraine does not stop it [Russia – ed.]. We understand well what Russia is like, because we were under occupation," Kolk said.

Kolk added that the topic of Ukraine has become a priority in the Estonian media.

"Estonia has a deep sense of justice, and what is happening now seems extremely unfair to us. It is unacceptable that one country seeks to destroy another and its people. I don't even have words when attacks happen in peaceful cities. Everyone knows that the topic of Ukraine has become a priority in Estonian media. We have had such a situation for a year and a half. We are all deeply concerned," Kolk stressed.

Background: Annely Kolk will start her work in Ukraine in the autumn. The diplomat previously said she is already learning the Ukrainian language.

