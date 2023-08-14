Russian Embassy staff expelled from Moldova leave Chișinău

Some diplomats and staff of the Russian Embassy in Moldova flew from Chișinău to Russia on 14 August.

Source: Moldovan news outlet NewsMaker.

The plane, which is to take Russian diplomats to Moscow, landed at Chişinău airport at 05:30.

All the Russian embassy staff who have been expelled from Moldova were transported to the airport on two buses and in several cars.

Journalists were not allowed into the airport.

Background:

On 26 July, Moldova announced its decision to expel 45 members of staff from the Russian embassy in Chişinău.

It happened after the release of an investigation, during which journalists found 28 antennas and satellite dishes installed on the roof of the Russian embassy in Moldova and used by the Russian secret services for spying.

